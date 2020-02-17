What do the 1720s and the 1920s have in common? Pulaski County museums, of course!
The historic village of Newbern was officially recognized by the General Assembly of Virginia on March 3, 1810, about 100 years after the Swiss Confederation, with the help of Queen Anne of England, sent Swiss colonists to America.
Those first "Swissers" were sadly considered undesirables in many of the Swiss cantons due to their dissenting religious views. One of the earliest Swiss areas of settlement became Bern on the Neuse River in the North Carolina colony, now known as New Bern. Baron Christoph von Graffenried helped organize this community as early as 1710. Things didn’t work out exactly as planned, but it did start the first Swiss migration to the New World.
Back in the Swiss Confederacy in Europe, the new leaders decided to discourage emigration from the fatherland. However, due to economic difficulties and continued religious persecution, many Mennonites and other dissenting Swiss were determined to make it to America. Two-stepping their migration through Barvaria (Germany) and England, Swissers continued to the colonies.
Many found their first stop in America near Philadelphia and then down the Great Wagon Road into the Virginia backcountry. This slower migration started in force by the 1720s. Many of those families eventually found their home along the New River. Names like Hanz (Hance), Durst (Darst), Honegger (Honaker), Plickenslaver (Plick) and many more brought a Swiss feel to the highlands of the Alleghany Mountains.
By the time of the American Revolution, these same sons and grandsons of Switzerland were now proud American patriots and helped give us independence. By 1810, a formed village of Newbern was founded by veteran Adam Hance and named to honor the ancestral homeland of members of the community. Ironically, his planned village, like that of Graffenried a century before, was laid out in the shape of a cross, one long street, Wilderness, with Cross Street (now Towes Ferry) bisecting the original design.
On Sunday, March 1, Wilderness Road Regional Museum will pay homage to the early Swissers with the Annual Founder’s Day Celebration. Starting at 2 p.m. at the museum, living historians will be onsite sharing stories of the local Revolutionary soldiers. Dr. Philip Sweet of Radford University will be sharing the story of William Tell, the most famous hero of Swiss history. Dr. Sweet will do the reading in both German and English. There will be a tasting set up in the Hance Store of imported Swiss chocolate, wine and local Alpine cheese from Meadow Creek Dairy ($10 tasting fee required).
At 4:30 p.m. a traditional Swiss dinner will take place in the 1818 German Barn. Reservations for the dinner are needed and the fee is $40. The meal will consist of zopf (Swiss braided bread), gerstensuppe (Swiss barley soup), alplermagronen (hearty pasta and Alpine cheese with fried potatoes and onions served over applesauce) and Swiss berner platte of Swiss bratwursts and kraut. For dessert, sweet hazelnut vermicelli of chocolate noodles, cream and fresh berries will be offered. Swiss imported wine choices will be included with the dinner. Virginia-produced cheese, sausage, chocolate noodles, applesauce and kraut along with imported Swiss wine, flour and chocolate will be used. Sponsors for the dinner are HHHunt Apartments of Blacksburg, Hormel Meats, Meadow Creek Dairy and Stump Ridge Farms.
Call or email the museum to be added to this limited-seating dinner: 674-4835 or wrrm5240@gmail.com. The earlier tastings and Swiss history program in the main museum are open to the public, no reservations needed.
Fast forward to the 1920s and the boomtown of Pulaski was all the rage. With the wealth of the railroad, the local furnaces, mines and factories, Pulaskitown of the 1920s was a cultural and economic gold mine. The Dalton Theater, Pulaski Grocery, Jefferson School, knitting mills, airport and many other new structures, both business and residential, began to spring up and complement the already established elegance of the magnificent Maple Shade Inn, the stone courthouse, post office, train stations and Queen Anne-style homes along the surrounding ridges.
Pulaski in the 1920s was a full-spirited, growing town. It was also a dry town. By 1916 most counties in Virginia had already banned alcohol, but with the Roaring ‘20s, speakeasies started to appear to satisfy the demand for entertainment with music, drinking and dancing.
No recorded speakeasies really existed in Pulaski, but the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum will present a themed evening titled “51 Club at the Shade” on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is a museum membership drive, and entrance that evening will be the purchase of two memberships for $20 and the speakeasy password of “The Count.” That, of course, is a reference to Count Casimir Pulaski for whom the county and town are named. The “51 Club” is a play on the famous 21 Club in New York. “At the Shade” is a nod to the Maple Shade Inn that once sat where the museum now operates at 51 Commerce St.
During the event, the museum will have a special 1920s scavenger hunt where guests can search for 20 items in the museum display that showcase the important history of Pulaski in the 1920s. Historically inspired finger foods and candies of the speakeasy era along with several famous “mocktails” will be included with membership. A cash wine bar will also be available from Iron Heart Winery. Charleston dance lessons will be available that evening, along with a car display by the Blue Ridge Model A’s Club. Please wear your best flapper dress or fedora, or come as you are, and enjoy a fun-filled, educational evening while also helping support all the programming at the Ratcliffe.
Learn more by visiting https://wildernessroadregionalmuseum.com/ and http://www.theratcliffemuseum.com/.
Submitted by April Martin
