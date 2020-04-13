Two forums for Radford elections will be broadcast using Zoom technology so voters can learn about the candidates. The forums will be possible because of work by the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the NAACP Montgomery-Radford-Floyd branch.
The Radford City Council Candidate Forum will be Tuesday, April 14. The Radford School Board Candidate Forum will be Thursday, April 16. Both are at 7 p.m.
Radford City Council and School Board elections are set for May 5, but may be delayed until Nov. 3 because of the pandemic restrictions.
The League and NAACP responded to requests from Radford candidates for help in reaching voters after the coronavirus shut down public life by organizing Zoom forums and creating a Voter Guide, which can be found on the internet at www.vote411.org, and in print at Radford businesses that are open during this time.
The Voter Guide is part of a nationwide League of Women Voters service to provide voters easy access to learn about local -- as well as national -- candidates. Radford residents can simply go to www.vote411.org and type in their address to find the races for which they are eligible to vote.
Individuals who do not have a Radford address can read the information written by the candidates by using these URLs:
- For city council, go to http://onyourballot.vote411.org/race-detail.do?id=21688586.
- For school board, go to http://onyourballot.vote411.org/race-detail.do?id=21688587.
To participate in the Zoom forum, please register using the URLs below:
City Council Candidate Forum – Tuesday April 14, 7 p.m.
School Board Candidate Forum – Thursday April 16, 7 p.m.
To submit questions for city council or school board candidates prior to the forum, email radfordcandidatequestions@gmail.com.
Submitted by Mary Ann Johnson
