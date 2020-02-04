Red Rooster Coffee Roaster and J.T. Copper, both based in Floyd, have been named winners of the prestigious Good Food Awards.
With more than 2,000 entries received each year, the competition for a Good Food Award is fierce. In each of the 17 categories, three food crafters from each of five regions of the country receive the honor. Categories include beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, spirits, snacks and elixirs.
Noted food author Michael Pollan was this year's keynote speaker at the awards ceremony, which took place in San Francisco on Jan. 17.
To win a GFA, producers must demonstrate environmentally sound agriculture practices, sourcing transparency, good animal husbandry and responsible relationships throughout the supply chain.
In September, all product entries were sampled by a panel of judges in a blind tasting, with the five highest-scoring entries in each category and region named as finalists.
Red Rooster won for their Ethiopia Nansebo Worka coffee. Established in 2010, Red Rooster has become one of the country’s premier specialty coffee roasting companies, actively sources coffees that provide a sustainable living wage for farmers and their families.
J.T. Copper won for their Golden Turmeric Syrup. Company founders and lifelong baking enthusiasts Theda Anderson and Jolie Greatorex have a passion for creating exceptional flavors using simple methods and quality ingredients.
The Good Food Awards is now in its tenth year. Learn more about the foundation and see the full list of winners at goodfoodfdn.org.
Submitted by Jolie Greatorex
