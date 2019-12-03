Come join us for a night of music, joy, celebration and remembrance and support the Relay For Life of Montgomery County as we host our annual Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.
The Tree of Hope is located inside the hospital lobby during the month of December. The tree is adorned with Christmas ornaments personalized with the names of cancer survivors and the names of those who have lost their battle. The names will be read aloud during the tree lighting ceremony. Personalized ornaments to honor loved ones can be purchased for $5 through a Relay team. Over the past six years, more than 1,100 ornaments have been hung on the Tree of Hope, raising close to $5,400 for the fight against cancer.
“My greatest hope is to have a world free from cancer,” said Linda Howell, Relay for Life representative. “The devastation of cancer touches all of us and has no boundaries. The American Cancer Society donations help to fund lifesaving research, treatments and care.”
“Throughout the community, we continue to hear stories of healing, hope and strength from loved ones, survivors and caregivers,” said Donna Christian, the Relay for Life event leader. “Their stories are the inspiration for us to keep reaching for a cure. The Tree of Hope represents the love and hope we feel in our hearts.”
All are welcome to join this is a community event. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the local ACS office at 774-2717 or visit www.relayforlife.org/montgomeryva.
Submitted by Linda Howell
