The Town of Pulaski was presented with the 2019 Community Economic Development Award from the Southern Economic Development Council at its annual conference in New Orleans earlier this month.
The CEDA program recognizes outstanding communities for their efforts in advancing their economic viability through economic and community development programs. The awards are given to one community from each of five population categories. In March, the Town of Pulaski learned it had received the Virginia Community Economic Development Award for a community with 5,001-15,000 residents.
The Atlanta-based SEDC includes members in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.
The SEDC states on their application that they recognize exceptional contributions of communities in their region for multiple efforts, including business retention and expansion, business recruitment, community development and community involvement. The Town of Pulaski used creative grants to turn blighted buildings into places of business with new jobs and investment. Since 2008, Pulaski's efforts have resulted in 10 new companies moving into the town, more than $10 million in capital investment and the creation of about 100 jobs. Revenues from meals tax went up 40 percent and lodging tax collections increased 400 percent. These efforts helped the Town of Pulaski earn this year's CEDA recognition.
For more information, contact Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair at 994-8610 or nhair@pulaskitown.org.
Submitted by Jordan Whitt