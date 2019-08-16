For the second consecutive year, the Town of Pulaski has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the National Park Service’s Certified Local Government program with a Certified Local Government sub-grant.
The town recently completed its last CLG sub-grant program, hosting a regional historic preservation conference in the town in May. This new sub-grant will support the town’s comprehensive update of the historic design guidelines for the downtown historic district.
Grant funds will support the hiring of a historic preservation consultant to study the town’s existing guidelines and processes, and update those guidelines to reflect current practices and new technologies. The update process will also serve as a strategic opportunity to encourage education regarding the town’s historic assets, along with providing potential investors with the tools necessary to undertake historic preservation projects. Additionally, a disaster planning component will be included in the updated guidelines, recognizing the impacts of Peak Creek and other natural assets on the town’s downtown resources.
Janet Hanks, chairwoman of the town’s Architectural Review Board, is excited to begin the process of implementing these measures. “The ARB is thrilled that the town has been awarded this grant to update the Commercial Historic District Design Guidelines and looks forward to working with staff and the steering committee to update our guidelines to ensure that we continue to protect Pulaski’s rich history.”
Main Street in particular has seen fervent interest from outside parties who understand the balance between preserving our past while promoting modernized architecture and infrastructure as well.
“The update to the commercial district design guidelines will allow our ARB greater ability to balance protecting the town’s architectural assets with the exciting redevelopment projects taking shape on Main Street and throughout downtown," said Town of Pulaski planner Justin Sanders. "This process will also allow us to work closely with the community to highlight the amazing stock of historic architecture found throughout the Pulaski Commercial Historic District and engage our citizens in efforts to promote and protect these important places.”
For more information, contact Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair at 994-8610 or nhair@pulaskitown.org.
Submitted by Jordan Whitt