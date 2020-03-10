The Town of Christiansburg and Christiansburg Police Department are partnering with Hooptie Ride to make sure residents get home safe when celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend. From 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, trips made with Hooptie Ride within town limits will be free.

Individuals interested in using this free service must call 552-3748 to book a ride. Please note that wait times will vary depending on demand, and that both pick-up and drop-off locations must be within town limits.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

