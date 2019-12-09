The Town of Christiansburg will be celebrating the holidays all weekend on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.
On Friday, the celebration kicks off with the town’s annual Christmas at the Market, tree lighting and Christmas Parade.
From 4 to 8 p.m., Christiansburg Farmers’ Market vendors, local crafters and food vendors will be set up inside Old Town Mall and along Hickok Street. Montgomery Museum of Art & History will also be launching their new gift shop, Museum Market on Main, during Christmas at the Market.
From 6:30 to 6:40 p.m., Sapphire Ballroom will be holding a flash dance mob near Hickok Street. If you would like to participate, please visit http://www.sapphiredance.com/flashmob.html for more details.
At 6:45 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony will take place in Town Square, with a special guest appearance.
This year’s parade – with the theme “Presents and Holly for Christmas Jolly” – will begin at 7 p.m. along Main Street.
Please note that, in order to prepare for the parade, there will be no parking on Main Street after 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. There will be temporary closures of Main Street from 3 to 4 p.m. so that crews can place out the pedestrian barricades for the parade. After the barricades are out, the street will reopen until 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade route and the staging area will close. In addition, Main Street will remain closed to through traffic up to two hours after the event. (See sidebar for specific street closures.)
The rain date for the market, tree lighting and parade is Monday, Dec. 16.
The Town of Christiansburg will also hold a new event this year. On Saturday, Dec. 14, we’re transforming Hickok Street into a Winter Wonderland. Come experience the North Pole from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be lots of fun, free activities for the whole family to enjoy!
You can take pictures with Santa Claus and visit Mrs. Claus' Kitchen for hot chocolate, cider and cookies. Slider Kings food truck will also be in attendance. You may want to sit down and relax after those delicious snacks, so come watch some holiday movies that will be streaming on TVs along the street, or enter Santa's Workshop for arts and crafts!
Maybe you'll want to join in some reindeer games. There will be prizes for winners of Pin the Nose on Rudolph, Snowball Toss, Musical Candy Canes, Elf Says, Bingo, Penguin Wobble and Limbo.
Take a break and walk through the wintry forest of decorated trees where artificial snow will fall from the sky. Join the Christiansburg Middle School Choir in some sing-along caroling. And be sure to stay warm under patio heater towers that will be set up along the street.
Please note that there is no rain date Winter Wonderland; it will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. Please watch the town’s website and social media channels for updates.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
