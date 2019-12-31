It might be winter outside, but it was warm inside English Meadows in Christiansburg and Blacksburg on Dec. 20 as Santa and Mrs. Claus delivered more than 140 holiday tote bags to seniors. The reception was incredible as these wonderfully filled totes were handed out individually to residents by Santa and his helpers. Santa and Mrs. Claus got lots of hugs and grateful smiles as they visited with everyone.
A special thank you to Dennis Minnick (Santa) and Cindy Minnick (Mrs. Claus) for their help with the delivery! The tote bags were generously filled by members of the community, including Montgomery County employees, Montgomery County Retired Educators Association, and volunteers with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
