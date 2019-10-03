scouts popcorn 100219 nr p01

Youth from Troop/Pack 44 in Blacksburg (and others) have plenty of popcorn to sell in October!

 Contributed photo by Jerry Jones

Many people love popcorn. If you're one of them, then area Scout troops have got you covered!

The annual Scouts BSA popcorn sale is underway and will continue until Oct. 23. Varieties include white cheddar cheese, sea salt, chocolatey drizzled caramel, extra butter microwave, caramel crunch, caramel corn, trail mix, popping corn and others.

Scouts selling popcorn would be in uniform and accompanied by an adult. Sometimes set up at a retail location, they can also sell door to door, take orders or sell online. Go to https://beascout.scouting.org/ to find a local unit to buy from.

Scouts benefit from the annual popcorn sales by building confidence and self-esteem, learning life skills and goal setting, and how to earn their own way. Plus, individual Scouts can select prizes based on the amount of popcorn they sell.

More than 70% of each dollar goes to local Scouting, supporting local Scouts who participate and experience local programs or covering expenses such as camp and community projects.

I bought some popcorn -- join me!

Submitted by Jerry Jones, Chair, BSA New River District Committee

