Just 16 miles from the beloved Mabry Mill stands another relic of a previous way of life for families on the Blue Ridge Plateau of southwest Virginia. The Roberson Mill, built roughly 20 years before Ed and Lizzie started constructing Mabry Mill, stands outside the town of Floyd just 2 miles north of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Homer Roberson purchased “John Epperly’s old mill” in 1931. Neighbors would bring their grains to the “H.A. Roberson mill” where Homer kept a percentage of their products as payment for his milling services. Homer milled corn, rye and wheat but was known throughout the area for his buckwheat flour. Early one October morning in 1966, his livelihood took his life. When removing a brace used to keep the water wheel from turning during the night, he was caught by the wheel and pulled into the icy water.
The mill was left to Roberson’s five children, who struggled to agree on its future. Ultimately, lawyers were involved and it was determined that the mill would be sold. Demonstrating his commitment to the family heritage, Homer’s son Harry cashed in his life insurance policy and purchased the mill from his siblings.
Life for Harry hasn’t been easy. While serving in the Korean conflict he contracted tuberculosis that has weakened him for life. He and his wife Frankie raised seven children, four with special needs. He attempted to continue the family milling business, but by the 1970s milling was more a novelty than a community necessity. After the wooden water flume collapsed about 1970, he retrofitted the mill to run on electric power using a small motor and two school bus transmissions. He last ran the mill in 1984. Through the years he also cut hair, raised cattle and served as a substitute mail carrier to make ends meet.
Harry has received several offers from individuals wanting to buy the mill, usually to convert it to an alternate use, but one thing he would never do was sell any part of the family farm, especially not the mill. With time and weather, the structures on the farm were more than Harry could maintain, due to his physical and financial limitations. Recognizing its importance, he did the best he could to keep an adequate roof on the two-and-a-half-story mill building.
Harry has rarely let anyone in the mill. He holds tight to the two skeleton keys made by Homer many years ago. Most of the descendants of Homer’s five children have grown up never having seen the mill in operation, but appreciating the family history it represents. Many see the condition of the exterior and dream of “fixing” it, though the real-life challenges that accompany such dreams have always stood in the way.
One of Harry’s sons, Timmy Roberson, passed away in December. For most of his 59 years, Timmy too dreamed of “fixing” the family mill. While in hospice care, as he succumbed to colon cancer, he wrote letters and drew diagrams detailing his ideas for how to repair damaged parts of the mill. He sent these to his family, his church, community leaders and to local newspapers lobbying for their assistance. Timmy was aware of his sister Regina’s unsuccessful search to find federal grants to help with the financial burden of the needed restoration, but he passed before she could tell him she had finally been entrusted with one of Harry’s cherished keys.
Led by Regina, descendants and friends are currently moving forward with efforts to restore Roberson Mill. One important step has been the application to have the old mill listed as a historic landmark. A communication from Mike Pulice, with the Western Region Preservation Office of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources in Salem, reads in part: “On December 12, 2019, the Virginia State Review Board, which functions as an arm of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, determined Roberson Mill, in Floyd County, to be eligible for the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The mill … is significant for its historical role in the areas of Industry and Processing, and Architecture and Craftsmanship, broad thematic categories the NRHP recognizes.”
Pulice further notes that Roberson Mill is included in the book “The Water-Powered Mills of Floyd County, Virginia: Illustrated Histories, 1770-2010” by Franklin F. Webb and Ricky L. Cox, who wrote: “The mill was one of the last two commercial mills to operate under water power in the county and one of only two existing flour mills that was neither designed to incorporate a roller mill nor modified afterward to accommodate one… The Roberson mill represents, therefore, the county’s most authentic picture of flour milling as it was done in the United States through most of the 19th century.”
The family’s goal is to open the mill to the public as an education and heritage destination. The first step is to rescue the structure, which includes foundation and exterior framing repair; siding, window and roof replacement; and some interior floor joist repair and flooring replacement. Structural restoration work is planned to begin this spring.
The family is currently organizing two fundraising events. First is an indoor yard sale to be held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Turman Sports Complex in Willis. Next is a benefit to be held Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wildwood Farms General Store in Floyd. Plans for the benefit include a silent auction, crafts, music, food, mill stories and glimpses of the mill interior. Admission to both events is free, although donations will be accepted. Future plans include a poker run and holiday craft sale.
The family has also arranged to receive tax-deductible contributions through the local nonprofit Floyd County Cares; checks should be made payable to, and mailed to, Floyd County Cares, 100 E. Main St., Floyd, VA, 24091.
For updates on events and to follow the restoration efforts, visit www.robersonmill.com, or on Facebook at “Restoring Roberson Mill.”
Submitted by Angie Parvin and Regina Cox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.