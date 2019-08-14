The Town of Christiansburg will be hosting three competitions over the coming months, designed to highlight the talents of our community members.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the town will hold its first talent show. Christiansburg’s Top Talent will feature all types of family-friendly entertainment on Hickok Street. From 5 to 8 p.m., attendees can witness great talent from right here in the area, while enjoying food for purchase from local food trucks.
The competition will be divided into two categories: 18 and younger and 19 and older. The winners of each will be awarded cash prizes: $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Performers interested in the event should apply at www.christiansburg.org/toptalent by Sept. 6 with a video showcasing their talent.
The Second Annual Photo of the Year Contest is underway. Applicants who are interested in sharing their unique perspectives of Christiansburg are encouraged to submit a photo at www.christiansburg.org/photooftheyear. The winning photo will hang in Town Hall. Please submit entries by Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
The town is also searching for its Heritage Ornament to send to Richmond this holiday season. Crafters should enter the Annual Ornament Contest at www.christiansburg.org/ornament for a chance to have their work displayed on the holiday tree at the executive mansion. All other entries will have their ornaments displayed on the Christiansburg tree in Town Hall. Please enter your handcrafted ornament by Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
