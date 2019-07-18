The Thorn Spring Ladies Association golf team won the Blue Ridge Golf Association championship held at Draper Valley Golf Course on June 16. Teams from area golf courses, including Wytheville, Blue Ridge, Blacksburg, Great Oaks and Thorn Spring, matched up against one another at this neutral site for a final tournament to determine the winner. Play is throughout June and July at each course for players to earn team points and develop a target score.
The Bentson Cup trophy was started in honor of Mr. W.S. Benston from Wytheville, who was instrumental in forming the Blue Ridge Golf Association in 1952. The cup was first presented in 1954. This makes Thorn Spring’s second straight win, having also held the cup in 1958, 1992 and 2004.
Submitted by Martha Thomas