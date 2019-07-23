Thorn Spring Golf Course held its annual Ladies Member Guest Tournament July 20. Members invited three guests to join them for a best ball challenge. Teammates Martha Thomas (member), Kit Davis, Sara Cole and Carol Eggleston led the field with a 121 for first place. With two lefties on their team, the motto of the day was hit bombs and attack the pins (with a nod to Phil Mickelson).
Second place was a tie at 125 which came down to the card, #18 hole. The tie-break went Patsy Chaffin (member), Trish Golding, Alice Hill and Diana Nunley. Third went to Linda Dickerson (member), Melodee Wade, Leila Wilson and Carrie McConnell.
The Ladies Golf Association would like thank our sponsors and the staff at Thorn Spring Golf Course.
Submitted by Martha Thomas