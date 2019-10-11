At this year's Harvest Night at The Marketplace in Pulaski, Pulaski on Main announced the winners for the 2nd Annual Pulaski On Main Pie Contest, a baking competition open to all amateur cooks. First place was awarded to Ali Weigel for her Bourbon Peach Pie. Second place went to Hallie Willhoite who baked a Peanut Butter S’mores Pie. Josey Allen won third place with her stunning Strawberry Pie.
Twelve contestants submitted entries for judging on Harvest Night. Pies were evaluated in three key areas: overall appearance, taste and overall impression. Karadawn Waldenville, the winner of the premier POM Pie Contest and new owner of Cupcake Kara, returned to judge this year’s array of pies. She was joined by Justin Kemp, a volunteer with Pulaski on Main, and Cathy Hanks, board president for Friends of Peak Creek.
“We were delighted by our second successful POM Pie Contest,” said Interim Director Catherine Van Noy. “This is a community event, but we welcome folks from all over the New River Valley to participate. This celebration of food and craft is especially fitting for the farmers market venue. We’re already looking forward to next year’s competition.”
First place winner Ali Weigel will serve on the panel of judges for the 2020 competition.
In addition to pies, the Oct. 8 Harvest Night featured live music from The Antecedents and food and drinks from the Chef Showdown Competition, Slider Kings and West Wind Farm Vineyard & Winery.
More information on Pulaski at Main can be found at the Downtown Pulaski website https://downtownpulaski.com/, and on Facebook at /pulaskionmain/.
Submitted by Catherine Van Noy
