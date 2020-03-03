The Floyd Center for the Arts and the Blue Ridge Music Festival proudly present the internationally acclaimed Rainier Trio on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the center, and the audience will have the opportunity to meet the musicians during a reception following the performance.
Now in its 10th season, the Rainier Trio is an exciting and energetic group that captivates audiences with gems from the violin-viola-piano trio repertoire. A combination written for since the 17th century, the repertoire includes works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Milhaud, bridging genres from classical to ragtime and tango. The trio has performed on numerous concert series throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Hailed as “two perfect virtuosos” at their international performance début, Kevin and Bryan Matheson of the Classic Strings Duo were received with critical acclaim at their Carnegie Weill Recital Hall début as part of the Ibla Grand Prize competition winners’ tour. The duo has been recognized for its mesmerizing and spirited performances and has performed in Japan, Sicily, Ireland and the Czech Republic. They have teamed up with pianist Brenda Wittwer, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, who now lives in Wytheville. She has been accompanist for Theater Charlotte, Pfeiffer University Concert Choir and Sounds of America, a musical group which toured the 48 contiguous states. With the Wytheville Community College Choir she has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The trio has performed a series of concerts in Pittsburgh and on the classical radio station WQED with Alex Jones, principal clarinetist of the Pittsburgh Philharmonic. They have performed at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and collaborated with opera singers at the Vocal Arts and Music Festival at Virginia Tech. Their CD was chosen as “CD of the week” by WQED Pittsburgh.
Tickets for the Rainier Trio are $25 for adults, $15 for students, in advance. Tickets are available online at www.floydartcenter.org, or by visiting or calling the Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, 745-2784. The center is also offering 10 free student tickets on a first come, first served basis; those interested should contact Jeff Liverman at jeff@floydartcenter.org.
Submitted by Jeff Liverman
