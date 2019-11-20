Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed Nov. 27-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Town Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

Solid waste normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 25, along with Monday’s regular collection. Solid waste normally collected on Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 26, with Tuesday’s regular collection. Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Dec. 2, with Monday’s regular collection.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Friday, Nov. 29, but administrative offices will be closed those days. The Aquatic Center and its administrative offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open regular hours on Nov. 27, but administrative offices will be closed. The Rec Center and its administrative offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.

