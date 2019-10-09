Get ready for the holidays when you shop juried vendors and celebrate the beauty and diversity of handmade art at the 50th annual YMCA Craft Fair Nov. 8-10.
The fair features more than 50 artisans -- some who have been participating for 30 or more years as well as 13 wonderful new vendors -- displaying their wares, and is host to some of the area's most prominent artists and makers in a broad geographical region reaching beyond Virginia. Arts and crafts categories include jewelry, metals, glass, woodworks, photography, stained glass, painting, sculpture, soaps and candles, furniture, pottery, textiles and so much more!
In addition to great shopping, we will have activities such as storytime with Joelle, live music with American Roots, Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge and more, and treats and beverages from Bollo’s Bakery & Café, Big Lick Ice Cream and Hethwood Market.
For 145 years the YMCA at Virginia Tech has built community in Blacksburg through multiple programs, such as student leadership and volunteer development programs, international programs, community gardens and much more.
The money raised at the YMCA Craft Fair for the past 49 years has helped to finance these and other programs while providing the opportunity for local, regional and national artisans to showcase and sell their products to the Blacksburg community just in time for the holidays!
Please join us for this special 50th celebration of the YMCA Craft Fair! The event takes place at the Blacksburg Community Center, 724 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg. Days and times are Friday, Nov. 8, 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 10, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, contact Laureen Blakemore at events@ymca.org.
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
