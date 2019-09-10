The 6th Annual Marcus Ford 5K Run/Walk Celebration welcomes participants for this year's event on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. on the Huckleberry Trail behind the New River Valley Mall.
The race honors Marcus Ford, a track and field athlete at Christiansburg High School, who graduated in 2007, and went on to earn a degree from James Madison University in 2011. He accepted a job during his senior year in college as a consultant with Grant Thornton in Alexandria. But sadly, Marcus and his family had found out during his junior year that he had a hereditary heart disease called CPVT, and in March 2012, Marcus passed away from this disease.
In addition to honoring his memory and promoting awareness of CPVT, monies raised from the Marcus Ford 5K will go to the Marcus Allen Ford Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is given each spring at Christiansburg High School to a graduating senior who exemplifies the person that Marcus was to everyone he met.
Registration is $20, and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event. The 5K starts at 11 a.m. Participants can walk, run or just hang out with us! There will be door prizes, and all children who take part will be recognized.
For more information visit www.marcusford.org.
Submitted by Tracey Sherman
