Textile Artists of Virginia, a local fiber art group, has been invited to exhibit their quilts at the juried 2020 Taiwan International Quilt Exhibition. The theme is global deforestation and TAVA will display nine art quilts from their "TRANS+" series.
Organized by the Taiwan Art Quilt Society, this is an invitation-only exhibit of international fiber artists. The exhibition dates are Aug. 13 to Sept. 6 at the National Living Art Center in Tainan City, Taiwan.
TAVA exhibited at the juried 2016 international exhibit on “Saving the Environment,” displaying 10 quilts from their "Consequences" series. TAQS founder Lin Hsin-Chen said, “The works of the Textile Artists of Virginia was well-received,” prompting an invitation to exhibit at the 2020 show. TAQS organizes artistic and educational international art quilt exhibitions focusing on global issues, and highlights artistic merit of quality.
Each of the TAVA members' original art quilts depicts the Earth story, and each artist chose a word starting with “trans” to inspire their quilt, such as TRANSplanting of trees and TRANSfiguration of a caterpillar into a butterfly.
The eight TAVA members who will participate are Melissa Barnhart, Gwen Goepel, Paula Golden, Judy Madigan, Laura Post, Kathy Sevebeck, Karin Tauber and Dee Ann West.
“To be part of a group of artists that creates with fiber to express their thoughts and ideas and exhibit internationally is an honor,” said Golden, one of TAVA's founding members. “I hope that our work will inspire others in art as well as caring for the planet.”
The Textile Artists of Virginia meet monthly in Southwest Virginia to support each member as a fiber artist, to explore boundaries of the medium, and to educate and increase public awareness of fiber art. Members are from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Draper, Floyd, Lexington, Radford and Salem. The group encourages members to continually grow as artists. At each meeting, TAVA members share work in progress, explain artistic visions and learn from one another. The group also organizes workshops to explore fiber techniques that could be used in future work.
To learn more, visit http://textileartva.wix.com/tava.
Submitted by Kathy Sevebeck
