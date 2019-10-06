Join fellow woodland owners and natural resource professionals as we spend the day touring Floyd County, at the top of the magnificent Blue Ridge Plateau, and learn about managing Floyd’s abundant natural resources. The tour will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
This tour is part of Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. The itinerary is as follows:
Stop 1: Southwest Virginia is a great place to grow Eastern white pine, and Floyd County has been doing so for a long time. Learn about regenerating this species and available cost-share assistance. We’ll also discuss income opportunities from Eastern white pine, including tipping young trees for the greenery industry, and harvesting mature trees for logs.
Stop 2: Timber harvests of mature Eastern white pine are common in Floyd County. Visit a recently harvested site to learn about harvesting methods and selling your timber. We’ll also discuss how to protect water quality during and after a timber harvest.
Stop 3: Populations of certain wildlife species have been declining across their native ranges for years (think bobwhite quail, golden-winged warbler, woodcock). One reason for the decline is a loss of early-successional habitat needed for breeding (shrubby areas found on recently abandoned agricultural fields and sites with recent timber harvests). Hear about Virginia’s efforts to help landowners create early-successional habitat and available cost-share programs.
Stop 4: What happens to your timber after it’s harvested from your land? What types of products are made from species such as Eastern white pine and yellow poplar? Find out on a tour of the Griffith Lumber Company’s sawmill.
The tour begins at 114 Park Drive NE, Floyd. A locally catered lunch will be provided after Stop 2.
The cost is $45/person or $80/couple.
Register online at https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html. There is also a mail-in form that can be downloaded at https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/content/dam/forestupdate_frec_vt_edu/landownerprograms /events/2019programs /2019Bus.pdf.
For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at jgagnon@vt.edu or 231-6391
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.