The Southeast Tourism Society has chosen Blacksburg’s Steppin’ Out as one of their Top 20 Events in the southeast for August 2019, according to a news release from the Roswell, Georgia-based nonprofit.
The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted happenings around the southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States.
The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society (https://www.southeasttourism.org/) and Travel Media Press Room (https://www.travelmediapressroom.com/).
“The Top 20 Festival and Event Program is celebrating 34 years of spotlighting the best festivals and events in the southeast,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society, in the news release.
“Our goal is to provide well-deserved accolades for the dedicated event organizers, and additional media exposure for their events.”
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000.
Steppin’ Out is taking place the weekend of Aug. 2 and 3 in downtown Blacksburg.
“The southeast offers so many unique, year-round opportunities for attendees to create memories and support an industry that is an economic generator for its community,” Smith added.
Founded in 1983, the Southeast Tourism Society is dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The online nomination link and submission deadlines for future Top 20 festivals and events are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-542- 1523.