Springhouse Community School launched a new tradition last spring, bringing together more than 60 people from the region and across the country, for the first Annual Gathering. The Annual Gathering is an event created with the intention “to celebrate Springhouse’s accomplishments, to learn from each other, and to connect with the entire Springhouse web and Floyd community.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Gathering is being planned while holding the same core intention: celebration, learning and connection. While not able to host the event from the beauty and grace of Springhouse’s new facility, there is a hopefulness to reach people both within and beyond the region while fostering connection through Springhouse’s unique gathering.
Springhouse’s 2nd Annual Gathering will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at noon. Individuals must pre-register to attend the gathering in order to receive Zoom link information.
The event will include a learner story, an alumni presentation and a keynote address by co-founder of Springhouse, Ezekiel Fugate. There will also be a designated time for small-group discussion about the six fields of study, a key component of Springhouse’s curriculum that ensures a well-rounded, relevant educational experience for all learners.
Register at www.springhousecommunityschool.org/.
Submitted by Carolyn Reilly
