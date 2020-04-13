Is it just me, or have there been more items out by the curb than usual lately?
As Virginia residents continue to be advised to stay at home during the developing coronavirus situation, many are looking for alternative ways to spend their time. One of the more popular seems to be organizing and de-cluttering our living spaces – something many of us have on our to-do lists but rarely find a chance to actually do.
When undertaking such a project, professional organizers generally advise sorting household items and clothing into four categories: keep, sell, donate and toss. Those things sitting on the curb would seem to be from the “toss” pile, although a quick glance might lead one to believe that some serviceable items are being relegated to the landfill.
If that’s the case, know that several area agencies still stand ready to receive donations, even in this period of social distancing, and those donations help to support other programs for citizens in need.
Here’s a quick rundown.
Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Thrift Store
Location: 308 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Contact: 260-3173
Donation hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday
“Donations can be brought to the right side of the building, ring the bell for service, open the door and place items (boxed or bagged) on the left side of the area,” store manager Margie Vitalie advised in an email. “If you are able to leave the items, just do so. If you need help to unload, someone will be out to help asap.”
Vitalie did note that staff has been reduced due to concerns about coronavirus, and that this is not a good time for large-volume drop-offs.
“Please be patient,” she added.
Volunteer Terri Lynn Howard noted in an email that “they do not want donations dropped off when the store is not open. They get wet, get scattered, get stolen, etc.”
Both also mentioned that MCEAP is accepting another kind of donation: “The Food Bank is almost depleted and people still need food,” Howard wrote. Those items can be delivered to 110 Roanoke St.
***
YMCA AT VT
Location: 1000 North Main St., Blacksburg
Contact: 552-2633
Donation hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to dark; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
“The Thrift Shop is still open and we are accepting donations,” Director of Community Engagement Laureen Blakemore confirmed via email. “We are following all of the guidelines listed on the website to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the public.”
Those include staff using gloves when handling donations and increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, as well as moving donations to a quarantine area for 48-76 hours before processing, following VDH regulations and guidelines.
“We are accepting donations at the back dock following a specific safety procedure,” Blakemore continued. Referring to the guidelines on the website, social distancing means that donors might not be met by a staff person. Donated items should be left on or near the tables provided, or in the truck if the weather is inclement.
***
Salvation Army
Location: 7389 Peppers Ferry Road, Fairlawn
The Salvation Army New River Valley’s Facebook page reads like a sort of pandemic timeline. A March 17 post extolls the virtues of donating: “How can your spring cleaning make a difference?” the post asks. By March 23, another post was soliciting urgently needed supplies such as paper products, baby items and nonperishable foods, as well as monetary gifts. As the pandemic has shown no signs of abating, an April 1 post says “our Family Store is closed until further notice.”
With no employees staffing the Fairlawn facility, they also cannot take donations at this time, said Maj. Ronald Mott in a telephone interview, also citing Gov. Ralph Northam's order regarding closures. The Salvation Army will post messages on the Facebook page when the store is once again open for business.
(It is worth noting that Facebook confirms that the Salvation Army is continuing to provide essential social services.)
***
Goodwill
Locations:
Blacksburg Store and Donation Center, 1411 N. Main St.
Christiansburg Store and Donation Center, 255 Peppers Ferry Road NE
Fairlawn Store and Donation Center, 7489 Lee Highway, Fairlawn
Other sites:
Christiansburg Attended Donation Center, 6 Radford St. (look for the white stand-alone building)
Christiansburg Attended Donation Center, 510 Roanoke St.
Dublin Attended Donation Center, 629 E. Broad St.
Blacksburg 24-hour Unattended Donation Site (EDGAR box), 1334 S. Main St.
Blacksburg 24-hour Unattended Donation Site, 8400 Hunters Mill Road
Blacksburg 24-hour Unattended Donation Site, 910 Lusters Gate Road
Blacksburg 24-hour Unattended Donation Site, 4680 Prices Fork Road
Riner 24-hour Unattended Donation Site, 4300 Riner Road
Donation hours: Store donation centers are slated to be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Attended donation centers not located at stores will accept donations Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but are closed Sundays.
As of March 24, Goodwill closed its shopping stores, but most donation centers are still open.
“We are offering no-contact donating,” Kelly Sandridge, vice president for brand strategy and external affairs, wrote in an email. “Donors can place the items in their trunk and we will be happy to get them out for them. Additionally, our staff is adhering to social distancing and other guidelines from the CDC for their safety, as well as that of our donors.”
Sandridge mentioned that in addition to reduced hours, some facilities may need to close due to staffing concerns. But the unattended bins, or EDGAR boxes, are available 24/7. If you need a tax receipt, you will of course need to make your donation at an attended center.
But despite the organizing jag that some householders have been on since directives to stay at home went into effect, it hasn’t necessarily translated into a windfall for nonprofits.
“While donations to our centers have continued, we have seen an overall decline in donations since the crisis began,” Sandridge noted.
“This is typically one of the busiest times of year for donations as people spring clean. We hope people are hanging on to these items they no longer need until they feel safe to donate, if they aren’t venturing out now.”
