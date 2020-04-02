macados food 040220 nr p01

Workers at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery hold up a sign thanking Macado's for donating food for the staff.

 Photo courtesy Matthew Pendleton

Macado's in Blacksburg donated and delivered 500 sandwiches to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery on April 2.

A statement on the Macado's Facebook page reads, "We appreciate our community and our health care workers! Thank you for your hard work and dedication."

Submitted by Matthew Pendleton

