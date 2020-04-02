Macado's in Blacksburg donated and delivered 500 sandwiches to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery on April 2.
A statement on the Macado's Facebook page reads, "We appreciate our community and our health care workers! Thank you for your hard work and dedication."
Submitted by Matthew Pendleton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.