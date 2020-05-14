The organizers of the annual Simply Elemental outdoor art exhibit at the Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech have announced that this year’s show will move from the natural to the virtual world.
A news release issued earlier this month stated: “As nature is a great leveler, healer and connector, we envision your help by submitting your material and providing a sweeping ‘updraft of uplift’ as we select, combine and share photos and videos relating to nature and gardening -- art, music, writing, dance, gardens scenes, gardening tips and other related modalities."
Submissions will be open until June 15. The show will be linked on the Hahn Garden's website, with a planned opening date of July 1.
Suggested submissions include:
- Photographs of your art or your garden and its art;
- Poetry, stories and essays about the Hahn Garden, your garden or nature more generally; and
- Videos of your art process, gardening tips, topical musical, dance or other performance.
To join the exhibition, use the form on the Hahn website to submit up to five of any combination of the following:
- Photographs (upload files in the submission form);
- Texts (upload files in the form, or copy and paste into the form); and/or
- Videos (upload video to YouTube or other host, or paste links to videos into the form).
“Simply Elemental” has provided an outdoor art experience for the public in the New River Valley for the past six years. Organizers plan on returning the event to the garden in 2021.
Go to https://hahngarden.vt.edu/elemental/index.html to access the submission form.
For any questions or concerns about the application process, email vtgarden@vt.edu.
-- The Roanoke Times
