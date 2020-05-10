When staying safe means staying home, it’s easy to come down with an acute case of cabin fever. To cope with being cooped up because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, my family and I enjoy long walks around the neighborhood. We recently ventured into downtown Blacksburg.
Other than the unusual quiet of a normally bustling Main Street, we were struck by all of the signs on the doors and windows of businesses that would normally be buzzing with activity.
At first, seeing all of these signs was admittedly a bit unsettling, but then something else settled in — a sense of optimism, hope, strength and resilience.
Signs on the doors and windows of the buildings we passed taught us something new and interesting. For example, we saw that the Cellar (one of our favorite restaurants) now also sells once mundane, but, in these times, highly coveted items, like toilet paper and paper towels. And some incredibly creative person (or persons) works at Moe’s. Unquestionably, Moe’s had the most colorful, elaborate and inviting store windows that remind passers-by of the simple joys of good Mexican food and how we can still get it easily and safely.
At some point on our walk, my husband suggested I take pictures to document this history, and the idea for this article and photo essay was born.
Each sign told a unique story about how that particular business was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Collectively, the signs told the story of how businesses that thrived on in-store interactions quickly innovated to meet the daunting challenges of our new reality — by adjusting product offerings, changing business processes and ramping up online and social media communications. Ultimately, the signs told stories of how our business community is meeting uncertainty with determination and resolve.
As we turned the corner to head home, we saw more signs on the backside of Main Street. This time on utility poles. These were simple signs with short phrases of encouragement. They reminded us to appreciate the breath in our bodies, the loved ones in our lives and the hope for tomorrow.
There’s no question, these are tough times. No one knows exactly what the future holds. But what we can hold on to is the faith, fortitude and resilience reflected in the signs of our time that adorn the Blacksburg community.
— Submitted by Nneka Logan
Logan is an associate professor in Tech’s department of communication, specializing in public relations, organizational communication and corporate social responsibility. More photos at roanoke.com.
