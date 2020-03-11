Ashton Lafon, an eighth grader at Shawsville Middle School, has won second place in U.S. Cellular's 13th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, taking home a prize of $200 for her portrait of Aretha Franklin. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announced the winners at the club’s Ninth Street Roanoke location on March 10.
In January, club members created original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities. The 10 finalists’ art was displayed in U.S. Cellular stores during the month of February, where community members in Christiansburg and Montgomery County, as well as Roanoke, Salem and Rocky Mount voted for their favorites.
U.S. Cellular’s Black History Month Art Contest is funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains black associates. Over the past 13 years, this youth art program has awarded more than $11,000, reached 10,000 students and served as the framework for a program that was rolled out to Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.
First place, and a $500 prize, went to Tyler Turner, a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, for his portrait of Notorious Big. Tyler is a four-time winner of the contest and has just been accepted into the prestigious art program at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where he will be attending in the fall.
Peyton Burks, a second grader at Garden City Elementary School in Roanoke, earned third place and a $150 prize for a portrait of Jackie Robinson.
“It was our honor to showcase the creative and beautiful artwork that these kids created in our stores,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular. “Highlighting influential African American icons of the past and the present with these works of art from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia youth is one of our favorite ways to celebrate both Black History Month and the rich diversity of this country.”
Submitted by Melissa Watkins
