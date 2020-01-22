The Shawsville Lay Ministerial Association has elected the following officers for 2020:
- President: Joyce M. Kelley
- Vice-President: Melinda Gibbs
- Secretary: Sandy McClanahan
- Treasurer: Vivian Simmons
- Director, Dale’s Place Food Pantry: Victoria McLaughlin
- Director, Non-Food Emergency Program: Toby Simmons
- Chaplain: Ken Gray
The group meets on the third Monday of each month (except July and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Spring Baptist Church in Elliston. Ministers and lay persons from the Elliston-Shawsville area are urged to attend the meetings to help plan programs that address the needs of area residents.
The group sponsors programs such as Dale’s Place Food Pantry, the Non-Food Emergency Program, Joint Fifth Sunday Evening Worship Services, picnics and singings at the Eastern Montgomery Park in Elliston, Thanksgiving and Easter programs with the Community Choir and Blessing Days, as well as special community education programs such as “Recognizing Child Abuse,” etc.
Interested persons may call Joyce M. Kelley at 268-2916 for more information.
Submitted by Joyce Kelley
