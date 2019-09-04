The Roanoke Valley Library Consortium (RVL) is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with the inauguration of new Youth Milestone Cards for all RVL libraries, including the counties of Roanoke and Botetourt and the Cities of Roanoke and Salem.
Earlier this year, RVL launched the #RVLCreateIt campaign encouraging patrons to enter drawings in a contest to determine the designs of Youth Milestone Cards. The community voted, and the cards are now available at all RVL locations.
These milestone cards make reading even more fun and encourage children across the Valley to use them on their journey toward academic achievement and a love of reading .Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
Keep an eye out on our social media pages and websites to learn about upcoming events in September geared to inspire library card sign-ups.
Roanoke County Public Library will host a popup library at the Taubman Museum of Art on Sat., September 14 from 10a-2p. Join us for story time, card sign-ups, and free entry to ArtVenture.
Roanoke Public Library will be at the Henry Street Festival on Sat., September 14, and feature library card sign-ups and information about their fall programs and events.
Also on the same day, patrons can stop by Salem Public Library during Olde Salem Days, and learn about Acorn, their new free unlimited streaming service.
Botetourt is hosting a series of Open House events, each starting at 9 am, as follows: September 7 at Buchanan, September 14 at Eagle Rock, September 21 at Fincastle, and September 28 at Blue Ridge.
September is always a great time to remind parents, caregivers, and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. In addition to fostering a love of reading,library cards open a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond.
From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family story times, to maker spaces and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education.
Be sure to join us this month, or any month, to sign-up for a library card. Once you sign up, use #RVLCreateIt on social media to promote your new library card.
