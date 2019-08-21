Roanoke College is kicking off the 2019-2020 school year with a wide array of public events! September will bring Reagan administration economist and recent Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Art Laffer, Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India, the musical act B.o.B and more to campus.
Events are free, unticketed and open to the public unless otherwise noted. All information is available at roanoke.edu/events.
Coffee Shop Talk - Dr. David Scaer, Associate Professor, Modern Languages: Revisioning Notre Dame: the Paris Palimpsest As An Aid To Reconstruction
September 5, 8:00 p.m., Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main Street, Salem
We are missing vital parts of the Paris puzzle: we know where stuff was, but we didn’t know its function and vice versa. If we can know where certain functional parts of certain layers of the Parisian landscape were and generalize their meaning upward or downward in the sequence, we can make predictions about lost layers of the sequence. Not only does this give us pretty high-resolution views of otherwise lost “puzzle pieces” of the Paris landscape, but it also authorizes us to try really outlandish things like: make recommendations as to how best to restore/rebuild/reinterpret the now-damaged Notre Dame site.
Public Lecture: Who Cares About Climate? A Religious Response to the Climate
September 10, 6:30 p.m., Antrim Chapel
Dr. Faith Harris is an assistant professor at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University (STVU). She teaches in the areas of systematic theology, womanist theology, creation care, grassroots organizing and the faith community. Her public leadership includes serving as chair of the Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, a faith based environmental justice nonprofit which serves people of all faiths in Virginia to live more sustainable lives. She is also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Environmental Justice.
Dr. Faith Harris with Roanoke College faculty and local faith leaders: People of Faith and Environmental Justice: The Intersection of Theology and Ecology
September 11, 7:00 p.m., Williams Memorial Baptist Church, 2105 Carroll Ave NW, Roanoke, VA.
An interfaith panel discussion addressing the theological and scriptural foundations for environmental justice issues. How do our various faith traditions impact how we view and care for the world around us? Does the same perspective that allows for the destruction and exploitation of the earth have wider implications for how we view the earth's inhabitants? Sponsored by the Blakely Fund, the D. L. Jordan Endowment, the Environmental Studies Department and the Benne Center.
Art Exhibition in Olin and Smoyer Galleries
September 13–October 13
Opening Reception: September 13, 6:00 p.m. in Smoyer Gallery
6:30- Rob Wynne-Artist Lecture in Olin Gallery
Rob Wynne: Post Nostalgia in Olin Gallery
Rob Wynne’s Post Nostalgia comprises of a small retrospective of the various mediums in which he works: Glass, bronze, thread and embroidery. His works references literature and different aspects of visual art and history. Wynne was born in 1948 in New York. His work is in the collections of The Museum of Modern Art, N.Y.C., The Whitney Museum of Art, N.Y.C., The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y., Centre Pompidou, Paris, France, The Norton Museum, West Palm Beach, Fla. Rob Wynne currently lives and works in New York City.
Duane Cregger: Still(ness) in Smoyer Gallery
Still(ness) explores the search for tranquility within an unruly psyche. Intuitive marks build detailed and busy compositions that are calmed by layers of quieted color. Duane Cregger received a Bachelor of Arts in Art from Roanoke College in 1992. He lived in Washington, DC, with a career in art direction and design until 2003, when he began to paint. His paintings are found in private and corporate collections, and his work has been featured in several publications. He has been a participant and received awards in numerous juried exhibitions, including Roanoke College’s 2015 and 2019 juried biennials. Cregger currently lives and paints in southwest Virginia.
Kandinsky Trio Series Concert: Opening Concert
September 14, 7:30 p.m., Olin Hall Theater
Starting off the Kandinsky’s 32nd season will be Antonin Dvorak’s beloved Dumky Trio, a compelling statement of longing and remembrance that is a mainstay of classical music. To begin the concert, Springs for Piano Trio and Computer by forward thinking composer Charles Nichols, an Associate Professor of Composition and Creative Technologies at Virginia Tech as well as Haydn’s superb gem, the Piano Trio in D major will be performed.
Constitution Day: Stephen Wasby, Accountability Under Law and the Constitution
September 18, 7:30 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Stephen L. Wasby’s career highlights include serving as director of the Law and Social Science Program at the National Science Foundation; the U.S. Naval Academy, where he was Secretary of the Navy Fellow; and the University of Toronto, where he held the Bissell-Fulbright Chair in Canadian-American Relations at the University of Toronto. Professor Wasby’s research interests focus primarily on the federal courts, and he continues a long-term project on decision-making in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He is the author of a number of books, including The Supreme Court in the Federal Judicial System and Race Relations Litigation in an Age of Complexity.
The Henrietta Lacks Legacy Week Seminar with Dr. Lisa Flowers, Emory School of Medicine
September 19, 7:30 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Dr. Lisa Flowers is a professor in the Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She will explore the changes in the medical care and treatment for cervical cancer from Henrietta Lacks to the present.
Fall Concert featuring B.o.B
September 21, 8:00 p.m., C. Homer Bast Center
Tickets: $10 with RC ID, $15 Non-RC Students, available at www.roanoke.edu/events on Aug. 12 or at the Colket Center Info Desk
Roanoke College's Campus Activities Board presents B.o.B live at the college's Bast Center. B.o.B is a 6-time Grammy nominated rapper and multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame with the chart-topping singles "Nothin' on You", "Airplanes", and "Magic."
Mystical Arts of Tibet – Weeklong Residency by Monks of the Drepung Loseling Monastery September 23–27.
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India arrive at Roanoke College for a residency that includes creating a sand mandala in the atrium of the Colket Center, a lecture on meditation and sacred music. His Holiness the Dalai Lama endorses this tour as a means to promote global peace and healing by sharing Tibetan sacred performing and visual arts. The residency at Roanoke College offers a rare opportunity to witness one of the world’s most ancient sacred traditions presented by a group of monk artists for whom these traditions are a way of life.
The performers on the tour are genuine monks taking furlough from a life-long devotion to contemplation and study to participate in the tour. At the end of each tour the monks return to Drepung Loseling Monastery, re-established in South India, to continue their vocation.
Monday, September 23 – 1 p.m. Opening Ceremony for the Sand Mandala, Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Tuesday, September 24 – 3 p.m. “Symbolism of the Sand Mandala,” Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Thursday, September 26 – 3 p.m. “Meditation for Focus and Stress Relief,” Pickle Lounge, Colket Center
Friday, September 27 – 1 p.m. Closing Ceremony for the Sand Mandala, Atrium of the Colket Center
Hours to observe the monks creating a sand mandala in the Atrium of Colket: Monday after opening ceremony until 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Support for the RC residency of the Drepung Loseling Monastery monks comes from the Copenhaver Scholar-in-Residency Program, the Jordan Endowment, the Department of Religion and Philosophy, and Peace and Justice Studies.
Dr. Art Laffer, Economist and Member of President Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board
September 26, 6:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Dr. Art Laffer, the father of supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve, will speak on the U.S. economy followed by a Q&A led by Center for Economic Freedom's Director, Dr. Alice Louise Kassens. With degrees from Yale University and Stanford University, Dr. Laffer boasts a long economic policy resume, including serving President Ronald Reagan as an economic adviser. In addition to several academic posts, including the University of Chicago, Laffer is the author of several books. Center for Economic Freedom event sponsored by Young Americans Foundation.
Dr. Michael P. Federici: Populism in the Age of Trump
September 30, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Dr. Federici, Middle Tennessee State University, will examine the motivations and ideas that drive contemporary populist politics in the United States with a view to determining the compatibility of populism with American constitutionalism. Sponsored by the Public Affairs Society and Lucas Hathaway Charitable Trust