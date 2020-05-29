The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce $19,250 in its second round of grants to NRV nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
CFNRV announced its COVID-19 Response Grant Program in late March and has received nearly 100 applications, showing the overwhelming need in the region. The program is awarding grants of up to $2,000 to help them navigate the pandemic. Applications were received from many different organizations, including hunger relief agencies and those in diverse areas of the arts, education, health care and more.
Many organizations are seeing an increased demand for services, or are having to make changes to how they deliver services or cover operational expenses. In response, the foundation’s leaders elected to direct a significant portion of grant funding available from its endowed funds in 2020 to COVID-19 Response Grants through a flexible system that allows organizations to use the grant money where it is needed most. The CFNRV has also raised additional funds from the community toward these grants.
The program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits that serve the New River Valley, or units of local government such as schools or libraries. The last set of grants will be awarded in mid-June. Agencies that have not already applied may do so at cfnrv.org/grants. Those that have applied and have not received funding will automatically be rolled over to the June cycle.
"Thank you for being part of the reason that many of the nonprofit organizations in our communities can continue to do more good amidst this pandemic,” stated a representative of Apple Ridge Farm in Floyd County, one of the April COVID-10 Response Grant recipients.
Jessica Wirgau, executive director of the foundation, said, “We are really seeing the impact of COVID-19 in our community. Organizations are being bold and innovative to transition services online, move staff to work from home and continue to market their organization in our new normal. We so appreciate of the feedback we’ve received to date from grant recipients, making clear that these grants are a huge help in a challenging time.”
If you are interested in making a tax-deductible gift towards the CFNRV’s COVID-19 Response Grant, go to https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or mail a check payable to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Please mark “COVID Response” in the memo line. For additional information on how to give to this program, please contact Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.