dublin reunion 100419 nr p01

Members of the Dublin High School Class of 1962 who attended the September reunion event included Wayne Tolbert, Curtis Lawson, David Bays, Billy Chrisley, Ralph Gilbert, Kay Campbell and Butch Buford.

 Photo courtesy of Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener

Dublin High School Class of 1962 met Sept. 28 for fellowship and a covered dish lunch at Fairlawn Baptist Church. Joining the class and their spouses and family members was Sibby Strupe McPeake, beloved Algebra teacher and member of the Class of 1953.

Submitted by Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener

Submitted by Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener

Tags

Load comments