eva brown salem

A young Salem women was recently awarded the Junior Legion of Honor Award from the National Chapel of Four Chaplains. Eva Brown, a 14-year- old Salem resident has for the past four years been tirelessly promoting the inhumane treatment of animals and working with the Beagle Freedom Project and educated the local community and others aware of this testing that needs to stop. Laws are enacted in many states but more needs be done to protect these and other animals who cannot protect them self. This is not the only concern that Eva has tackle but has addressed issues of the veterans and the our National Flag. The issues she has been address has brought the Chapels and moved to recognize her publicly and therefore was awarded the Junior Legion of Honor Award.

