The Radford University Department of Dance will present its annual Fall Dance Fest Oct. 24 to 26 at Bondurant Auditorium.
Fall Dance Fest features both the university’s Ballet Theatre and Contemporary Dance companies in works by five faculty choreographers. The dances include two repertory and three world premieres, including one premiere by department chair James Robey.
“I could not be happier with my cast for this new dance and we are excited to share the work,” said Robey. “These dancers demonstrate commitment and passion in each and every rehearsal and I cannot wait for them to share their work with the public.”
Robey’s work draws on contemporary and modern dance and revolves around three duets. Robey is a former professional dancer with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet in New York City where he went on to start his own company, Bare Bones Dance Project. He moved to Virginia in 2018 to take the role of Department Chair in dance at RU.
In contrast to the contemporary dance by Robey, Ji-Eun Lee and Deborah McLaughlin, Inessa Plekhanova will present the waltz from the ballet "Swan Lake." Russian-born Plekhanova graduated from the Vaganova State Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, and joined the faculty at Radford University in 2005 where she directs the ballet program, a summer intensive and the young student program.
The performance will culminate with the premiere of a Latin Jazz dance by Amy VanKirk. VanKirk teaches all levels of jazz dance at the university and specializes in Latin-style ballroom and jazz dance. She gives workshops and presentations around the country to other college faculty on how to teach this specific style.
Fall Dance Fest runs Thursday and Friday, Oct 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall on the campus of Radford University. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $3.50 for children, and free with a university ID. For ticket information call 831-5420.
Submitted by James Robey
