The Radford University Art Museum has announced a call for entries for the upcoming fall exhibit, “More Leaves of the Tree.” The exhibit is designed to broadly explore environmental themes connected to trees and their place within our environment, society and culture.
Artists are encouraged to submit digital images of their tree-themed works for consideration by the July 20 deadline.
The exhibit will run from Sept. 23 through Nov. 8 at the museum’s Tyler Gallery at 214 Tyler Ave., according to Radford University Art Museum Director Dr. Steve Arbury. An opening reception is planned for Sept. 23, where award winners will be announced.
The juror for this exhibit will be renowned environmental artist and sculptor Patrick Dougherty. Dougherty achieved international acclaim for his vast series of sculptural installations that utilize saplings to create unique artistic structures. The North Carolina-based artist has received numerous prestigious awards and accolades for his art. A book of his works titled “Stickwork” was published by Princeton Architectural Press in 2010.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Dougherty as our juror for this exhibit because of the exciting way both he and his art engage with nature and community,” Arbury said.
“More Leaves of the Tree” is open to any artist working in any form of media. To be considered, works must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Is made from leaves;
- Depicts leaves;
- Refers to leaves;
- Explores leaves through metaphor.
There is no entry fee for this competition. Monetary awards include a $500 cash prize for Best in Show. Additional information and a downloadable PDF entry form with instructions is available at https://ruarboreal.com/tree-news/.
Submitted by Jason Hutchens
