Volunteers are needed for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford's 12th Annual Supplies for Seniors project, in conjunction with this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service initiative.
Since 1994, thousands of Americans remember Dr. King by providing service to their communities. RSVP's project will provide approximately 150 homebound seniors and veterans living in Montgomery County and the city of Radford with one bag of personal care items and one bag of basic household supplies.
If you would like to help bag the items collected or purchased from the funds raised by our 2019 Walk-A-Thon and community donations, we will meet at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. to prepare the bags. The Rec Center is located at 1600 N. Franklin St.
If the event is cancelled due to inclement weather, a snow date will be scheduled. Please call RSVP at 382-5775 to sign up to help, or if you have questions about weather delays, or need transportation to this activity.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
