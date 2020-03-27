The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford has extended the usual spring deadline to apply for its annual scholarship program to Aug. 21.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students in the Montgomery County and Radford school systems who plan to pursue studies in a human services or human medical field.

Students should send applications to rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

For applications or more information, students should visit RSVP’s website at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, ask their high school counselors, or contact RSVP at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

