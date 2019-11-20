Volunteers with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford made flower arrangements and delivered them Nov. 8 for the agency's seventh annual Hugs and Buds for Veterans project.
Four RSVP volunteers delivered 89 flower arrangements to veterans throughout Montgomery County and Radford, especially those who are residing in local nursing and assisted living homes.
Erlene Barber of Gates Florist provided a demonstration on Nov. 7 for the eight RSVP volunteers who designed the beautiful arrangements.
We would like to recognize the following RSVP volunteers for making the arrangements available: Irene Dowdy, Betty Burress, Shirley Mullins, Sharon Brown, Rosemary Jones, Annette Calhoun, Gail Patterson and Chris Fulmer. We would also like to recognize Gates Florist for their partnership; Virginia Flanary for making the Veterans Day cards; and Raymond Lyons, Chris Fulmer, Ronald “Chub” Flanary and Steve Sottosanti for delivering the arrangements.
RSVP of Montgomery County & Radford is based in Christiansburg. Learn more at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
