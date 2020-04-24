Rowe Furniture in Elliston has started making face masks in conjunction with the Healthcare Mask Collaborative organization.
Rowe has paused its furniture manufacturing, and employees at the plant are working hard to make as many protective face masks as possible to send to health care workers all over the country.
In mid-April, they sent out 1,200 masks to support the Navy’s USNS Comfort hospital ship currently stationed in New York City. The following week they sent out another shipment to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.
Rowe is also encouraging their retail partners to get involved to make a bigger impact. Their goal is to make as many masks as possible, as quickly as possible.
Their hard work has been inspiring!
Submitted by Kacie North
