The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery will host their 46th bi-annual blood screening on Saturday, Oct. 26th from 6:30 to 10 a.m. in the lobby of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg. A public service to New River Valley residents, this fasting blood test screens more than 30 different markers, including cholesterol, glucose and red blood indices at a significantly reduced cost of $40. Results are sent to participants and their physician of choice.
Now in its 23rd year, more than 20,000 people have taken advantage of this twice-yearly opportunity. While many people use the blood screening to keep tabs on their health, some have learned of potentially life-threatening conditions as a result of these tests. Conditions like high cholesterol, diabetes, anemia and low kidney function can be detected through the blood screening with physician follow-up.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg uses a portion of the proceeds from the blood screening to fund service projects for nonprofit organizations, schools and parks in the community.
Pre-register for the blood screening at www.rotary7570.org/blood or call 951-8988. Walk-in registration is also accepted the day of the blood screening.
Founded in 1923, the motto of the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg is "Service Above Self." Events like the blood screening, youth development programs, local leadership recognition and community service projects, as well as sponsorship of the Virginia Tech Rotaract Club and participation in Rotary International programs like PolioPlus and Rotary Youth Exchange, exemplify this motto.
Learn more about us on Facebook at /ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Submitted by Terri Fisher
