The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg typically presents Youth Awards to Montgomery County Public Schools students in May. Parents are invited to the event for juniors and seniors from Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery high schools and the students are recognized in the areas of academic achievement, career and technical education, and ethics.
For the 2019-2020 school year, due to COVID-19, the awards were presented at the schools’ online award ceremonies and graduations.
Rotary Academic Achievement Awards were presented to the top 5% of the junior class based on grade point average. Following is a list of this year's recipients:
Auburn High School: Abagail Nicole Coe, Emily Brooks Coe, Emma Elizabeth Hendrix, Jared Kohl Houseman, Ella Sydney Lockhart, Kaylee Elizabeth McCracken, Meredith Malayne Smith, Blake Samuel Underwood, Ryan Wade;
Blacksburg High School: Diego Aaron Elias, Mariella Regina Garza, Cameron Clay Gilmore, Bryan Kim, Neal Reyhan Klemba, Dasol Lee, Isaac Shae McPherson, Victoria Lin Midkiff, Emi Miyazaki, Alexandra Jocelyn Nussbaum, Deniz Guney Olgun, Lewis James Rockwell, Viola Maria Vinatzer, Jacqueline Amber Wang, Eric Xie, Kevin Anhao Zhang, Cato Zhong;
Christiansburg High School: Andrew Michael Adams, Kate Alexandra Childers, Jacob Paul Davis, David Henry Fox, Kent Scott Hendricks, Jeremy Christopher Liechner, Uchechi Angel Okoronkwo, Abigail Ann Peyton, Skyler LeAnn Radford-Price, Jackson Anthony Schulz, Lindsey Morgan Smith, John Patrick Taft, Shuler Grace Williams, Rosemary Noel Wnorowski; and
Eastern Montgomery High School: John Foster, Sarah McCagg, Eli Underwood.
Career and Technical Education Awards were presented to two seniors from each school, nominated by their teachers, who have achieved excellence in their chosen field of vocational education. This year's recipients are:
Auburn High School: James Crutchfield and Ally Smith;
Blacksburg High School: Ryan Matthew Linkous (Cybersecurity) and Virginia Ashton Wheeler (Cosmetology/Cybersecurity);
Christiansburg High School: Kamden Richard Phillips and Margaret Rose Calvert; and
Eastern Montgomery High School: Eddie Ruiz and Bryce Patrick.
Rotary Code of Ethics Awards were presented to the senior boy and girl at each school, nominated by their teachers, who best exemplify the traits delineated in the Rotary Four-Way Test: "Of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?" This year's recipients are:
Auburn High School: Christopher Connelly and Victoria Boyd;
Blacksburg High School: Jordan Taylor Stevens and Rachel Lynn Day;
Christiansburg High School: Jackson Thomas Waters and Miranda Leigh Lattimer; and
Eastern Montgomery High School: Sharon Healy and Cole Shepherd.
Founded in 1923, the motto of the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg is "Service Above Self." The Rotary Youth Awards, Professional Leadership and Citizen of the Year Awards, semi-annual blood screening event, youth development programs and community projects, as well as participation in Rotary International programs like PolioPlus and Group Study Exchanges, exemplify this motto.
Submitted by Terri Fisher
