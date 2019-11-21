Come join the staff and volunteers of RCACP at the shelter on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 5 p.m. to find your new best friend before the Thanksgiving holiday.

All adoption fees will be waived with an approved application and the donation of cat and dog food for our community pet food pantry. This is our last push for adoptions prior to the Thanksgiving Holiday which typically results in a large number of stray intakes due to the change in routine for many families.

We want to ensure that we have plenty of space in the shelter for everyone to be united with their families and for our adoptable pets to find their forever homes.

We will have a wide range of animals available from kittens to puppies, cats and dogs, rabbits, and even some parakeets! There is an animal here for everyone so please come on down and support your local municipal intake shelter.

For more information, contact Libby Carden, Rescue and Volunteer Coordinator, Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP), 540-344-4922.

