The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting free monthly child safety seat installations on the third Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at two Roanoke County Fire & Rescue stations.

The first event will be this Thursday, September 19 at Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Station 1, 150 Hershberger Road.

Additional dates and locations include:

October 17 – Station 7 (5342 Indian Grave Road)

November 21 – Station 1 (150 Hershberger Road)

December 19 – Station 7 (5342 Indian Grave Road)

For additional information and dates, view the schedule at www.roanokecountyva.gov/Sheriff, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 283-3107 or email CBeheler@roanokecountyva.gov.

People do not need to register in advance.

Tags

Load comments