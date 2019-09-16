The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting free monthly child safety seat installations on the third Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at two Roanoke County Fire & Rescue stations.
The first event will be this Thursday, September 19 at Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Station 1, 150 Hershberger Road.
Additional dates and locations include:
October 17 – Station 7 (5342 Indian Grave Road)
November 21 – Station 1 (150 Hershberger Road)
December 19 – Station 7 (5342 Indian Grave Road)
For additional information and dates, view the schedule at www.roanokecountyva.gov/Sheriff, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 283-3107 or email CBeheler@roanokecountyva.gov.
People do not need to register in advance.
