The Roanoke County Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve reaccreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the reaccreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in the Roanoke County Administration Center located at 5204 Bernard Drive SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Police Department employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling (540) 777-8680 on Monday, August 5, 2019, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.
Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with CALEA standards.
A copy of the standards is available at the Roanoke County Police Department located at 5925 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Local contacts are Commander Mike Poindexter at (540) 777-8696 or Officer Paige Lynch at (540) 777-5252.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Roanoke County Police Department's ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. at 13575 Heathcoat Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.