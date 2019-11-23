Roanoke County officials will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with a ceremonial Christmas Tree lighting on Monday, December 2 at the South County Library.
This year’s theme “Starlight Christmas” will feature entertainment, crafts, and performances that will help to make the evening sparkle and shine! The event kicks off with a tree lighting by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors at 6:30 PM, followed by Christmas carols performed by students from Oak Grove Elementary School’s after school program.
Children can create holiday crafts and enjoy story time with Pepper®, a 4-foot-tall humanoid robot that calls the library home. While you’re here, enjoy marshmallow roasting and light holiday refreshments. Children will also have the opportunity to ride on the Christmas Barrel Train again this year! Holiday music will add to the night’s festive atmosphere.
The most magical event of the night will be a personal visit with Santa! Santa will once again arrive by fire truck and will visit with children to discuss their special Christmas wishes. Don’t forget the camera to capture all the wonderful smiling faces and Christmas cheer created during the evening.
This free event is presented by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in collaboration with South County Library. The South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Rd.
For more information, call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com .
