On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum in Johnson City, Tennessee, will sponsor its Spring Great Smoky Mountain Train Excursion -- a ride through the majestic mountains and beautiful countryside of western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge.
This trip will cover all the completed operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Tuckasegee, Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers, and crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
The excursion will depart Johnson City by motor coach at 8:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Liberty Bell Middle School. There will be a passenger pickup at 9 a.m. in the Asheville/Weaverville area for passengers who find that location more convenient. Passengers may also choose to drive on their own to Dillsboro (about an hour west of Asheville).
Upon arriving in Dillsboro, passengers will have time to see the Jarrett House, a hotel landmark built in 1884, and visit shops before boarding the excursion train at 1 p.m. for the 4.5-hour trip. As the train leaves Dillsboro, passengers will see the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad shops, as well as the remains of the memorable train wreck scene from the 1993 movie “The Fugitive.” The track travels through the famous Cowee Tunnel, crosses the Fontana Lake trestle, passes the Nantahala Outdoor Center and enters the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge. Upon reaching the end of the line, the train will return to the outdoor center, where passengers will board buses for the return trip. Expected arrival times are Dillsboro at 5:50 p.m., Weaverville at 7:15 p.m. and Johnson City at 8 p.m.
Passengers have several options for meals aboard the train.
- Dining car -- A unique, on-board dining experience in the grand tradition. All dinners include dessert and choice of beverage. Seating time is 4 p.m. Meals must be pre-purchased with ticket order at $15 each.
- Box lunch -- Includes chips, cookie and choice of beverage. Passengers will pick up box lunches in the concessions car on the train. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order at $11 each.
- Concessions car -- Sandwiches, drinks, chips and snacks will be available for purchase on board.
- Bring your own -- A small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you on the train.
Coach-class tickets are still available, at $85 for adults and $69 for children (2-12). Excursion organizers need to sell a specific quantity by Feb. 1 in order for the trip to take place.
Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. From the home page, click on the Excursions link.
For more information, go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
Submitted by Mike Tilley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.