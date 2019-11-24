The Twin County Model Railroad Club will host the 28th annual Train Fair at the Fairview Ruritan Club in Galax on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Ages 12 and under are admitted free.
A highlight of the fair is the annual Swap Meet featuring new and used trains in all scales, operating displays and more. Door prizes are given hourly, and refreshments will be available.
The club formed in 1982 and began building an HO-scale layout depicting the North Carolina Branch from Pulaski to its intended extension to the state line at Paul’s Creek, where it would have met the Cape Fear and Yadkin Railroad, above Mt Airy, North Carolina. After losing the layout in a fire in 1995, the club raised funds to buy and transport the caboose to the Galax trailhead of the New River Trail, and still plans to build another layout modeling the N.C. Branch when a location can be found.
Starting as the “Cripple Creek Extension” in 1882, the North Carolina Branch grew to serve the more than 100 mineral mines in the area, and spawned the towns of Foster Falls, Fries, Galax, Pulaski and others. Industries located in these towns added shipping of furniture, lumber, textiles and condensed milk. Local agriculture shipped included fruit, livestock, poultry, produce and boxcar loads of Galax leaves for northeastern florists. When the last of the mines closed in 1981, the remaining local freight was insufficient to cover the expenses of running the trains. The last revenue train left Galax Oct. 15, 1985, ending a century of railroading in the upper New River area. After the tracks were removed, the right-of-way was given to the Commonwealth of Virginia and re-purposed as the New River Trail.
All are welcome to join us for the fair! If you have items to sell, table space for the Swap Meet is still available.
Fairview Ruritan Club is located at 2265 Fairview Road in Galax. There is free parking, and the event is wheelchair-accessible.
For more information, contact Stu Shenk at (276) 236-3876.
Submitted by Stuart Shenk
