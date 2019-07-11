The Read Mountain FFA recently attended the 93rd Annual Virginia FFA State FFA Convention in Blacksburg, June 17-20. More than 1,500 members, teachers and guests attended this year’s annual convention. Read Mountain took 7 members and competed in three different events this summer.
Kara Booth won 2nd Place in State in the FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE). She competed against five other area winners for this title. In order to compete at the state event at Virginia Tech, Booth had to first win her area event in April at the South Ridge Area FFA Creed Speaking Event held in Chatham.
With her state win, Booth now has earned the opportunity to represent VA FFA in the “Big E” in Massachusetts this September. The FFA Creed LDE is for FFA members in grades seventh, eighth, and ninth. They must present the FFA Creed from memory and answer questions about its meaning and purpose. The event boosts self-confidence and develops their ability to communicate in a powerful, professional manner.
The Read Mountain FFA Jr Horse Evaluation Team placed 4th in State. Team members were Molly Caldwell, Kent Basham, Sophia Burbridge and Sydney Parr. Molly Caldwell placed 9th individually in the event.
The Junior Horse Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) is open to FFA members in grades 6-9. The CDE allows students to evaluate and rank horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. They then give oral reasons to judges to validate their placement decisions in a one on one format. This event also boosts self-confidence and reinforces problem solving skills.
The Plant Science Team placed 6th in State. Team members were Jackie Corl, Sydney Parr, Sophia Burbridge, and Kirin Miller. Jackie Corl received 2nd High Individual in the event and blue ribbon recognition. Sydney Parr and Kirin Miller both received red ribbon recognition. Sophia Burbridge received yellow ribbon recognition.
The Plant Science event is designed to introduce students to the growth process and development of a variety of plants used in the agricultural and horticultural industries. The event includes activities related to identification, planting, general plant care and science of plant growth and development. Contestants take a written test, participate in identification, and problem solving. This year’s practicums included soil sampling and judging barley seeds.