For the health and safety of our staff, our volunteers and our communities, New River Conservancy has made the decision to cancel all of our events through the end of May, including our river cleanup events.
But cancelling events doesn’t mean that we stop caring for our river. New River Conservancy challenges you to join "Team Clean Stream" by cleaning up your creek, road or backyard throughout the next few weeks.
Join Team Clean Stream by following these steps:
- Choose your spot to clean up.
- Take photos and share them with New River Conservancy via Facebook or Instagram by tagging @newriverconservancy.
- Challenge three friends to do the same!
If you’re unable to get outside, you can also join Team Clean Stream by donating to NRC’s river cleanup program at http://newriverconservancy.org/cleanstream.php.
To encourage folks to participate, NRC’s President, George Santucci, has promised to clean up 1 mile of river for every person who participates in the Team Clean Stream challenge! Participants may even get a surprise thank-you gift from NRC.
New River Conservancy completes dozens of river cleanups each year with the help of volunteers. In 2019, NRC organized 233 volunteers who were able to remove a total of 26,360 pounds of trash and 1,032 tires from the New River. As spring and summer progress, we want to remind our communities to be vigilant about removing contaminating objects from the floodplain.
“Considering the most recent flood event, NRC can understand how extra trash can end up in the river, but we must do better. Living along a waterway requires some responsibility,” said NRC Restoration Director Chelsea Blount. “If flooding is expected, those living along waterways should remove anything from the floodplain that could get washed away, including patio furniture, toys and especially RVs and campers. Now is your chance to be a good steward of your New River by joining Team Clean Stream and challenging your friends to do the same. Let’s all get dirty for clean water!”
Based in West Jefferson, North Carolina, due south of Virginia's Grayson Highlands State Park, New River Conservancy is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to protect the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed, which extends from North Carolina through southwest Virginia into West Virginia. For more information on how to get involved or become a member, please visit www.newriverconservancy.org.
Submitted by Chelsea Blount
